Mrs. Toyoko Arimura, born on July 6, 1932, in Kagoshima, Japan, passed away at the age of 89 on January 14, 2022, at St. John’s Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura, CA 93003.

Toyoko enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, sewing, crocheting, preparing fresh baked bread from scratch and delicious Japanese dishes for all to enjoy.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michio Arimura. She is survived by her children, Marlene M. Mortimer, Eileen (Glenn) Tanaka, and Charleen (Douglas) Saint; grandchildren, Carly, Mitch and Alec Tanaka and Ashley Mortimer; brother, Mitsuo (Sakiko) Kinoda; sisters, Kyoko (Norio) Sekita and Yoshiko (Minoru) Tamioko; sisters-in-law, Tokie Kinoda, Setsuko Kinoda; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441