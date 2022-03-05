Akinobu Nuruki passed away peacefully with family at his side on January 31, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Kagoshima, Japan before moving to the U.S. and living in Fountain Valley, Calif., for the past 46 years. He was an entrepreneur for his entire adult life, most recently as the owner of the Garden Grove Nursery and Flower Shop.

Akinobu is survived by his wife, Mutsue, and his three children, Jimmy, Jeff and Sally. He was also a proud grandfather of five: Kristine, Andrew, Tanner, Kaitlyn and Dylan.

A family-only ceremony was held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Higashi Honganji Temple in Newport Beach.

