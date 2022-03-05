January 5, 1928 – January 12, 2022

A private funeral service for the late Yoshiko Angela Hashimoto, 94-year-old Calif.-born resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on January 12, 2022, was held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Chapel in Los Angeles.

She is predeceased by her husband, Mitsuo Hashimoto; and son, John Hashimoto. Yoshiko is survived by her daughter, Theresa Hashimoto; nephews, Steve (Keiko) Yamasaki, Bruce Ishino, Akihiro (Yukiko) Yamasaki; nieces, Nanci Yamasaki, Wendy Mori, Meiko (Makoto) Takita, Monica (Greg) Quan, Pam (Todd) Kawai; sisters-in-law, Reiko Yamasaki, Hiroko Hashimoto; and many other loving relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441