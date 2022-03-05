August 16, 1939 – January 27, 2022

Longtime San Marino resident Toshie Munechika Mosher passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Born on August 16, 1939, and raised in Japan, she and her family were survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing. Because of that experience, throughout her life, she set a goal to inspire others and encourage peace and harmony in the world. She graduated from Kyoto University of Foreign Studies, where she became fluent in English.

She met her husband, Frank Mosher, in 1965 on a tour she was leading of Kyoto gardens. It was love at first sight. They maintained a long-distance relationship and in 1966 they were married in Japan. They embarked on a year-and-a-half-long honeymoon traveling around the world. Toshie and Frank celebrated their 55th anniversary last year, by naming a new rose variety at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Toshie aptly chose “Peace and Harmony,” reflecting her lifelong goals.

They settled in Southern California and Toshie pursued a career in banking, working for many years at Union Bank as a loan officer. She was also active in the community. Toshie served on Pacific Asia Museum’s Board of Trustees. The Frank and Toshie Mosher Gallery of Japanese Art was named in their honor in 2006. Both Toshie and Frank were active at The Huntington, where she served on the Board of Governors since 2011. She was exceptionally passionate about the Japanese Garden. She and Frank were instrumental in the garden’s 2012 restoration on its centennial, and the building of the “Seifu-an” Tea House, as well as the relocation of a 17th-century Japanese house. Toshie also served on the Board of Officers of the Nichi Bei Fujin Kai, an organization founded 90 years ago to encourage understanding and cultural appreciation between Japan and the U.S.

Toshie was a caring, generous woman who devoted her life to creating cultural bridges and inspiring others to do the same. She is survived by her husband, Frank; and their son, Ken. A celebration of Toshie’s life will be held in March.