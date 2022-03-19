Chiyeko Ito passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022, two days shy of her 99th birthday, in Mountain View, Calif.

Chiyeko was born in Los Angeles, and lived for many years in Anaheim and Laguna Hills, before relocating seven years ago to Sunnyvale in Northern California to be closer to her sister. She enjoyed a long life filled with travel and friends and will be missed for her kind, generous and loving nature.

Auntie (or Nei-san), as she was affectionately known, is survived by her sister,

(Yuriko Takenaka); sister-in-law, (Hiroko Ito); niece, (Joan Takenaka); 3 nephews,

(Bruce Takenaka, David Ito, and Alan Ito); and their respective families.

Chiyeko will be laid to rest in Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif., at a

graveside service, which will be held at a later date.