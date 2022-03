Mrs. Fumie Ito, 98-year-old, Stockton, Calif. born-Nisei and resident of Montebello, passed away on February 21, 2022. Private funeral services were held on March 5 at Koyasan Buddhist Temple, officiated by Bishop Emeritus Taisen Miyata.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Tomoko Ito; son, Kenneth Tatsuo Ito; also survived by many nieces and nephews in California and Hawaii.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441