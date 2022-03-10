August 31, 1951 – February 19, 2022

Richard Mitsuo Komoto, resident of Los Angeles, passed away at the age of 70 on February 19, 2022.

Richard was born and raised in California and was the youngest of three sons to James Takashi Komoto and Alyce Sachiko (Nakagawa) Komoto. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, Richard spent many years in the grocery industry to provide for his family. His life was spent caring for his wife and supporting their two children in all of their endeavors. He later joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for many years prior to his retirement.

Richard enjoyed taking cruises, fishing in Mammoth, collecting sports memorabilia, and above all, spending time with his grandchildren. Richard leaves behind many family and friends who will all miss him dearly.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carolyn; son, Derek Komoto; daughter, Tanya (Hans) Nagamine; granddaughter, Taylor Nagamine; grandson, Tyson Nagamine; brothers, David Komoto and Hiram (Jacqulyn) Komoto.

Per Richard’s wishes, no service will be held. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a later date.

