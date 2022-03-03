Kyle Sakuda of Sonora High School made the most of his berth into the CIF State wrestling championships, held last weekend in Bakersfield.

In addition to finishing in the top 16, Sakuda was also decorated with the Pursuing Honor with Victory award for his excellence in the classroom as well as in athletics. His aunt, Linda, reports Kyle realized his goal of making the state tournament in his senior year.

Also competing was sophomore Ryder Yoshitake, who is Sakuda’s fellow judoka from San Gabriel Judo Dojo.