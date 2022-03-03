The CIF State tournament got under way on Tuesday, with girls’ and boys’ teams in the hunt for the coveted title.

GIRLS

In Div. I, Orangewood Academy advanced with a 62-48 openinground win over Mount Miguel.

Karly Kakimoto and the Spartans will host Granada Hills Charter on Thursday.

Div. II

Brentwood won a thriller over Orange Lutheran, 60-54. Maya Naito and company will be at home to Bishop’s on Thursday.

Div. III

Top seed La Salle was simply too much for Eagle Rock, 61-37. The Eagles, with Stephanie Tada and Regine Go, finish their season with an overall record of 20-5, including an unbeaten 10-0 in the Northern League.

Cerritos also saw its season come to an end, with a 62-48 loss to Carlsbad. The season wraps for the 20-9 Dons, with Kaitlyn Sugita, Emily Hosoda, Katelyn Yamaguchi and Madison Yamasaki, all looking ahead to their senior seasons next year.

Div. IV

The girls of LACES won going away in the first round, a 62-42 victory over Aquinas.

The Unicorns, with Katie Chiba, Katelyn Yoshimi, Moka Tsukino, Haley Kineshiro and Maya Sano advance to host King/Drew on Thursday.

Temple City head coach Lyle Takeshita saw his Rams take a tough loss, 61-48, to Corcoran.

TC finishes their season – that included a trip to the CIF Southern Section Div. 4A finals – with a record of 21-9.

BOYS

In the State Div. II tournament, Mondo Nishiba and La Jolla Country Day fell to No. 2 Los Altos, 64-35.

The Torreys finish their season at 19-11.

Div. III

Venice, with Akitoa Nakano, held off Frontier, 64-60, to advance to the second round, when they will host El Camino Real on Thursday.

Div. IV

Fresh off their CIF Southern Section title last Saturday, the boys of LACES has little trouble with Garden Grove on Tuesday, 54-39.

Cody Yamaki and the Unicorns will travel to Scripps Ranch for their second-round match on Thursday.