November 23, 1950 – March 9, 2022

Masamichi Mitome, 71-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Lake Balboa, peacefully passed away at Parkwest Healthcare Center on March 9, 2022. He is survived by his loving family: nieces, Dorianne Barrios, Kathleen F. Mitome; brothers, Roy K. Mitome, Hiroshi and Takahisa Mitome, in Japan; friend, Toshi Saito; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at Fukui Mortuary on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 10 a.m.

If you would like to attend the funeral service, please contact Fukui Mortuary in advance.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441