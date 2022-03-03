The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League is seeking eligible candidates for its annual Hana Uno Shepard Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.

Hana Uno Shepard (Densho)

An applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a high achievement record, from a single-parent family, of Japanese descent, and a resident of Los Angeles County or Orange County. The scholarship may be applied to any college, university, community college, fine arts school, or vocational school.

The scholarship is given to financially assist students and to help applicants become acquainted with the mission and vision of JACL, a civil rights organization that strives to promote a world that honors diversity by respecting values of fairness, equality and social justice.

The scholarship was established in 1992 as a memorial to Hana Uno Shepard, a passionate chapter member for many years. Before her passing in 1987, she was active in the successful movement to gain redress for the unconstitutional incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry during World War II. She came from a family of activists, including siblings Edison Uno and Amy Uno Ishii.

Applications can be found at high school counselors’ offices or on the GLA website at https://www.glajacl.org/scholarship and can be submitted through a Google form on the website, emailed to greaterlajacl@gmail.com, or postmarked on or before May 15. For more information, email greaterlajacl@gmail.com.