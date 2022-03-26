February 25, 1926 – February 26, 2022

Sachiko Ichinose, 96-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Monterey Park, peacefully passed away at Sakura Gardens on February 26. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Sadami Ichinose. She is survived by her loving family: son, Craig (Naomi) Ichinose; daughter, Karen (Wayne) Nakatsu; grandchildren, Matthew (Cyndi) and Emily Ichinose; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple.

