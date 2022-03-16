Join the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, Japan Foundation Los Angeles, and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center for an event of the Japan & Black L.A. Initiative featuring a performance by the Yu-Ki Shamisen Jazz Project.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. at the JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

In addition to the musical performance, the evening will include a reception of soul food and Japanese appetizers.

Registration ends Thursday, March 17. To register, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/japan-black-la-initiative-spring-jazz-night-tickets-277879945397

Yu-Ki Shamisen Jazz Project

The Yu-Ki Shamisen Jazz Project creates original and boundary-pushing sounds through its unique approach of blending Japanese traditional shamisen and West Coast music. Yu, a jazz guitarist, plays shamisen arranged by Kimo, producer of the world-renowned jazz fusion group Hiroshima, accompanied by Jervonny “JV” Collier (bass) and Land Richards (drums). Together the four of them will perform original compositions, old Japanese songs, jazz, smooth jazz R&B, and more!

Japan & Black L.A. Initiative

Launched in November 2020, the initiative aims to work with the Los Angeles community to share aspects of Japanese and African American culture that will broaden mutual understanding.

日米協会、コミュニティのイベントについて、詳しくは日米協会のウェブサイトをご覧ください www.jas-socal.org