Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, will present a double feature on Saturday, March 5.

“And Your Bird Can Sing” (106 minutes, 2018), directed by Sho Miyake, at 1 p.m.

Film adaptation of solitary author Sato Yasushi’s coming-of-age novel. With the setting moved from Tokyo to Hakodate, young talented actors including Emoto Tasuku, Ishibashi Shizuka and Sometani Shota deliver vivid performances.

The main character, Me (Emoto), works in a bookshop in the suburb of a town in the north of Japan. He shares a flat with a friend named Shizuo (Sometani). Sachiko (Ishibashi) is Me’s colleague from the bookshop. She is in a relationship with an older man, the manager of the bookshop, but feels attracted to Me. When Shizuo meets Sachiko, he too starts to like her. Depicted like a breeze in the heat of summer, the relationship between these three young Japanese is built on a delicate balance of love and friendship.

In Japanese with English subtitles.

“Sea of Revival” (124 minutes, 2019), directed by Kazuya Shiraishi, at 3:30 p.m.

An original film from director Shiraishi, who has continued to make films blending violence and insanity such as “The Devil’s Path” and “The Blood of Wolves,” among others. This shocking story scrutinizes the despair of a foolish man who has bumbled through life and what happens afterwards.

Ikuo (Shingo Katori) spends his days doing nothing. He plans to get a fresh start on life with his girlfriend Ayumi (Naomi Nishida) and her daughter Minami (Yuri Tsunematsu) in Ishinomaki, Ayumi’s hometown. Ikuo is able to regain a tranquil life, but one night Ayumi is murdered by someone. One after the other, dreadful circumstances swoop upon Ikuo, driving him to give in to despair.

In Japanese with English subtitles.

Free to attend. Reservation is not required. Visitors aged 5 and older will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of entry if a PCR test, or one day if an antigen test. Unvaccinated visitors with negative COVID-19 test results are required to wear a face mask. Visitors 18 and older are also required to show a valid photo ID to enter.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to capacity. Arrive early for best seating.

Street parking is available. JFLA does not validate parking.

For more information, visit: https://www.jflalc.org/