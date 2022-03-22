Keiro on March 10 announced the recipients of its 2021-2022 Grants Program cycle, awarding $250,000 in funds to support 27 nonprofit organizations in reducing social isolation with a focus on outreach to Japanese American and Japanese older adults and caregivers in Southern California.

“Keiro started discussions around social isolation long before it surfaced with COVID-19,” said Gene S. Kanamori, president and CEO of Keiro. “As we gradually move out of this pandemic, social isolation remains a significant threat to the well-being of older adults and caregivers in the community. Keiro is fortunate to be able to support these organizations taking proactive efforts to outreach to those who may be at risk.”

The Keiro Grants Program funds qualified nonprofit, community-based organizations that serve the Japanese American and Japanese older adult population, specifically supporting projects that focus on reducing isolation. This year, greater emphasis was once again placed on supporting programs that provide outreach to and inclusion of members in the community who are at risk of social isolation. An independent review committee, composed of community members with different backgrounds, careers, and fields of expertise, evaluated the proposals.

“For the last few years, I have had the privilege of sitting on the Keiro Grants Committee, a group of volunteers that vets the numerous applications from community organizations seeking funding from Keiro for their projects benefitting their seniors,” said Grants Review Committee member Chris Komai. “It has been illuminating to see the many endeavors that our churches, temples, community centers, and nonprofit organizations have created and implemented to provide support for those seniors who suffer from social isolation while living on fixed incomes.

“What many people might not realize is how many cultural and performing arts groups apply to Keiro each year for support. These groups have many senior members, and participating in the arts can enhance their physical, emotional, and social well-being, showing that Keiro has played a role in supporting organizations at this grassroots level.”

For more information on the Keiro Grants Program and recipients, visit the website: https://keiro.org/what-we-do/grants-program

To read about the impact past and current recipients have made, visit: https://www.keiro.org/tag/grants-highlights

Grant Recipients for Keiro’s 2021-2022 Grants Program Cycle

Cerritos Baptist Church

Continuing Education for the Nikkei Widowed

East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center

Faith United Methodist Church

Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute

Hearts of Lavender

Little Tokyo Nutrition Services

Long Beach Buddhist Church

Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center/Long Beach Harbor Pioneer Project

Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple

Los Angeles Men’s Glee Club

Makoto Taiko

NALC USA

Nikkei Choral Federation of Southern California

OPICA Adult Day Program Counseling Center

Orange County Buddhist Church

Orange County Friendship Choir

Orange County Japanese American Association

Oxnard Buddhist Temple

Pasadena Buddhist Temple

Pasadena Nikkei Seniors

Sakura Chorus

Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple

Venice Japanese Community Center

Ventura County Japanese American Citizens League

West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple

Zenshuji Soto Mission