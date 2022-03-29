Norika Konno (Courtesy Louisville Athletics)

ASSOCIATED PRESS / RAFU REPORTS

Norika Konno grabbed a pair of rebounds in five minutes of play off the bench, and Louisville downed Tennessee, 76-64, in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Hailey Van Lith poured in 23 points with six assists and was solid at the foul stripe down the stretch, while Emily Engstler had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the top-seeded Cardinals advance to the Elite Eight for the fourth straight time.

“We just kept reminding each other that as long as we get stops and rebounds, we’ll be up no mat­ter what,” Van Lith said afterwards, “no matter if we score or not. We were able to execute that. All of our players stepped up and got rebounds and made good plays on defense and we were able to pull away.’’

Louisville was scheduled to play Michigan on Monday, for a berth into the Final Four.