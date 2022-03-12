SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 13, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Oakland Ballet’s Dancing Moons Festival will feature the West Coast premiere of “Ballet de Porcelaines” by Phil Chan (pictured), a classic work reimagined by an Asian American choreographer.

Professional soccer player and Bay Area native Sarina Bolden (pictured) joins us to talk about playing professional soccer in the Philippines and Japan, growing up in the South Bay, and why she loves the sport so much.

AREAA (Asian Real Estate Association of America) Silicon Valley is hosting its gala on March 17. Paresh Patel (pictured), who will be introduced as AREAA Silicon Valley’s new president, joins us to talk about the pandemic’s effects on the business and the gala’s fundraiser for the South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking.

Plus a performance by award-winning guitarist Wilson Zhang.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).