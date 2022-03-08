Karly Kakimoto and the girls of Orangewood Academy are one win away from the CIF State Div. I title game, after their 74-60 victory over Bishop Montgomery on Saturday.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Spartans, however, as they will face surging Windward in Tuesday’s southern regional final.

The Wildcats, with Maddie Doi, took an 80-72 win over Rosary Academy on Saturday, and will be the visiting team in the matchup against Orangewood Academy in Garden Grove.

The winner will face the north regional victor in the state championship on March 11 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Salesian College Prep, with Madalyn Kanazawa, will take on St. Ignatius in the north regional.

• • •

Brentwood’s outstanding run has come to an end, with a 74-69 loss to visiting Bishop’s in the Div. II semifinal on Saturday.

Maya Naito and the Eagles finish their season with an overall record of 22-12.

• • •

On the boys’ playoff court, Venice will play for a trip to Sacramento when they meet Viewpoint on Tues­day.

Akitoa Nakano and the Gondoliers defeated Rancho Verde on Saturday, 54-49, to earn their berth in the south regional final.

Viewpoint scored 90 points against Mt. Carmel’s 57 on Saturday, to advance.

The winner Tuesday will face either Pleasant Valley or Bullard for the state title on March 11.