It’s celebration time for Melia Kukahiko and St. Joseph, after they captured the 2022 CIF SoCal girls’ soccer Div. IV championship with a 3-2 victory over Hemet.

With the score tied at 2 after full time, the Jesters got a goal from Mia Escandon one minute into the first overtime period and held on for the win.

After trailing 2-0, St. Joseph found a shooting mood, firing 31 shots in the match — 17 on goal — compared to 13 total for Hemet.

St. Joseph, who finished second in the Del Rey League, end a dream season with an overall record of 16-2-3, including the school’s first-ever CIF Southern Section soccer title, won on Feb. 26.