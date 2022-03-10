Venice High School booked its ticket to the CIF State Div. III basketball title game on Tuesday, with a 62-55 victory over Viewpoint in the SoCal Regional final. The Gondoliers, with senior forward Akitoa Nakano (No. 20), will face Pleasant Valley of Chico for the state championship on Saturday, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

On the girls’ court, Maddie Doi and Windward will also play for a state crown, after their 61-58 win over Orangewood Academy secured their berth in the Div. I final against Salesian College Prep on Friday in Sacramento.

Photo courtesy David Galley/Venice High School