Wednesday brought the long-awaited return of Japanese Heritage Night hosted by the L.A. Clippers. The evening brought a full slate of dignitaries and activities, as well as the game that saw the home team take on Rui Hachimura (above) and the Washington Wizards.

The Nisei Week Queen and Court greeted fans on a night that featured a special Japanese-themed T-shirt. During halftime, they were introduced on the arena floor along with Nisei Week President Nancy Okubo, Aki the Akita, and Japan Deputy Consul General Koichi Nakagawa and his wife, Yayoi.

Kylee Ishibashi drives during a post-game scrimmage that featured players from the Chapman University women’s basketball team.

New York-based rapper King Miyachi was the featured halftime entertainment, joined on the court by the Clippers Spirit dance team.

Aki the Akita gets a photo op with the Hoop Troop pep squad.

Risa Suzuki of Wanjettes Rainbow Warriors gets open for a layup on the Crypto.com Arena floor.

The pre-game scrimmage also featured Tigers Skyforce, with Brennan Kato making his move.

Chapman’s Sammie Inana is clearly enjoying the spectacle of the post-game coed scrimmage.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo