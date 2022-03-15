Windward senior Maddie Doi defends against Salesian College Prep’s Makiah Asidanya during the CIF State Div. I championship game on Friday in Sacramento.

The top seed in the tournament, Salesian won its first state title in four tries, with a 62-51 victory over Windward. A close match at halftime, Salesian blew the game open in the third quarter and took a 14-point lead into the final frame.

The champions feature senior Kaitlyn Kanazawa and sophomore Madalyn Kanazawa.

Doi, who scored one point in her final game for Windward, is set to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.

The boys of Venice High also came up one win short, losing to Pleasant Valley in the Div. III final, 57-53.

Photo by Brandon Kirk / Courtesy Windward School