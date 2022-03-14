The wild celebration was on for the players and coaching staff of Windward School, after they captured the CIF Southern California Division I title on Tuesday, with a 61-58 victory over Orangewood Academy.

The Wildcats clinched a spot in the CIF State Div. I championship game, scheduled for Friday as The Rafu was going to press.

Windward was matched against Northern Cal champion Salesian College Prep for the final at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Below, taking some time to enjoy the SoCal championship plaque after the win are seniors (from right) Maya Stokes, Kelise Jackson and Maddie Doi.

