The Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a single by Ian Happ in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 18 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Kyodo Photo)

MLB.COM

After a momentous week for Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, he was named National League Player of the Week on Monday.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez received the honor, for the fifth time, in the American League.

Following a lengthy career in Japan, Suzuki has made a smooth transition to Major League Baseball. Coming off a strong opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs outfielder went 7-for-17 (.412) with three homers, two doubles, five RBIs, five walks and a 1.604 OPS in his first full week in MLB, earning Player of the Week honors as a result.

Suzuki hit safely in each of his five starts and had his first multi-homer game on Tuesday against the San Diego Pirates. Big league pitchers are already showing him respect — he was intentionally walked twice in the Cubs’ weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.