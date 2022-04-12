Mr. Alvin M. Kuniyoshi, 90, Hawaii-born Nisei, U.S. Army Veteran, resident of

Rosemead, Calif., passed away peacefully on February 25, 2022.

He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Kathy Kuniyoshi; sons, Kurt and Kent Kuniyoshi; grandchildren, Kayli, Jordan, Austin and Aydin Kuniyoshi; brothers,

Shinso and Douglas Kuniyoshi; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives.

Private family services were held on Saturday, April 9, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rev. Cliff Ishigaki officiating.

