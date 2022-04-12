The late Utako Yamanaka, 92-year-old born in Utah, passed away peacefully in

Torrance on March 26, 2022. A private funeral service was held on April 11 and

officiated by Rev. Eiiji Osato of Gardena Valley Baptist Church, where she was a

member for over 50 years.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Moriyoshi Yamanaka; she is survived by

her daughters, Jean (Roy) Kondo and Sally (Dennis) Mori; grandchildren,

Michael (Grace) and Robert (Jennifer) Kondo and Brian and Lauren Mori;

great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kirsten and Elise Kondo; sisters, Haruko Miyamoto

and Shigeko Fukuhara. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and

other relatives.

