The late Utako Yamanaka, 92-year-old born in Utah, passed away peacefully in
Torrance on March 26, 2022. A private funeral service was held on April 11 and
officiated by Rev. Eiiji Osato of Gardena Valley Baptist Church, where she was a
member for over 50 years.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Moriyoshi Yamanaka; she is survived by
her daughters, Jean (Roy) Kondo and Sally (Dennis) Mori; grandchildren,
Michael (Grace) and Robert (Jennifer) Kondo and Brian and Lauren Mori;
great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kirsten and Elise Kondo; sisters, Haruko Miyamoto
and Shigeko Fukuhara. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and
other relatives.
www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441