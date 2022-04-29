A coalition of AAPI organizations is hosting a mayoral candidate forum on Saturday, April 30, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) at Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. (between Second and Third) in Little Tokyo.
Scheduled to appear are Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer and Gina Viola.
Registration required. Register at: https://bit.ly/AAPIForumRegister
“Our coalition of AAPI community organizations are bringing together the diverse AAPI community from all across Los Angeles to voice our needs and vision for the City of Los Angeles and hear candidates’ plans for the city and our community,” event organizers said.
Participating organizations include:
AAPI Forum Steering Committee
Advancing Justice-LA
APA Artists for Change
API Rise
Asian Journal
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance-LA
Asian Pacific Coalition at UCLA
Carlos Bulosan Book Club
Filipino Voter Empowerment Project
Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance
Pilipino Workers Center
Southeast Asian Community Alliance
Thai Community Development Center
UCLA Asian American Studies Center
UCLA Pacific Islands’ Student Association
UCLA Vietnamese Student Union