A coalition of AAPI organizations is hosting a mayoral candidate forum on Saturday, April 30, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) at Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. (between Second and Third) in Little Tokyo.

Scheduled to appear are Karen Bass, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer and Gina Viola.

Registration required. Register at: https://bit.ly/AAPIForumRegister

“Our coalition of AAPI community organizations are bringing together the diverse AAPI community from all across Los Angeles to voice our needs and vision for the City of Los Angeles and hear candidates’ plans for the city and our community,” event organizers said.

Participating organizations include:

AAPI Forum Steering Committee

Advancing Justice-LA

APA Artists for Change

API Rise

Asian Journal

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance-LA

Asian Pacific Coalition at UCLA

Carlos Bulosan Book Club

Filipino Voter Empowerment Project

Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance

Pilipino Workers Center

Southeast Asian Community Alliance

Thai Community Development Center

UCLA Asian American Studies Center

UCLA Pacific Islands’ Student Association

UCLA Vietnamese Student Union