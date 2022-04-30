February 4, 1939 – April 5, 2022

Charles Yoshio Wakamoto, a resident of Irvine, California, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Tustin. Born in Santa Maria, California, he was the only child of George and Edith Wakamoto.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Craig (Karen) Wakamoto, Ken (Dana) Wakamoto; and daughter, Sue (Bryan) Wakamoto-Lee; grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia (Chris) Matsuoka, Justin (Joy) Flores, Andrew (Tani), Colson, Karis, Kylie Flores, and Kaeden.

Chuck, known for his enthusiasm for technology, was an electrical engineering graduate of UCLA, also earning master’s degrees in engineering and computer science. He also possessed a love for music and sang tenor in his church choir for many decades.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Placentia Presbyterian Church, 849 Bradford Ave., Placentia, CA.