The 47th annual Bunka-Sai Japanese Cultural Festival, presented by the Torrance Sister City Association, returned on April 23 and 24 to the Ken Miller Recreation Center with a large turnout both days. The event features food, arts and crafts, cultural performances and exhibits, with participants in Torrance’s student exchange program with Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, among the volunteers.
The Cultural Exchange Program began in 1974. Every July, up to eight high school students who are sophomores, juniors or seniors and are residents of Torrance spend three weeks in Kashiwa as cultural representatives of Torrance and the U.S. They are accompanied by an adult leader. In August, students from Kashiwa come to Torrance for three weeks. This year’s delegation from Torrance: Abigail Trattner, Bishop Montgomery; Jacob Diederich, South; Kaitlyn Kikuchi, West; Amanda Kang, West; Matthew Segovia, Torrance; Cole Moore, South (now attending CSU Long Beach); Cara Ihde, adult leader.
Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo (except where noted