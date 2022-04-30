Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. On March 3, 2022, Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced April 19 that a man was sentenced to 190 years to life in state prison for murdering philanthropist Jacqueline Avant and attempting to kill her security guard during a robbery at her Beverly Hills home in December.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community. Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Given the sentence today, Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole, and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing. There was never any doubt that we were going to pursue this case rigorously. This case shocks us all. Our office has, and will continue to, seek to hold accountable those who cause grievous harm in our communities.”

Last month, Aariel Maynor (dob 2/1/92) entered an open plea to one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon as well as two counts of first-degree residential burglary with person present. He also admitted an allegation that he used an assault long-barrel pistol during the crimes.

On Dec. 1, Maynor broke into Avant’s Beverly Hills home and fatally shot the 81-year-old victim. He also shot at a security guard, who was not injured. Later that night, Maynor shot himself accidentally while breaking into a house in the Hollywood Hills, prosecutors said.

Case SA105722 was investigated by the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police departments.

The wife of legendary music producer Clarence Avant, Jacqueline Avant was a former model known for her involvement in the arts and philanthropy in Southern California. She was also known as an avid collector of Japanese art. In 2013, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas presented “Gold on Black: Japanese Lacquer from the Jacqueline Avant Collection,” with 40 works selected by Hollis Goodall, curator of Japanese art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.