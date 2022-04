Chester Matao Yamamoto, born in Hilo, Hawaii and a resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at the age of 103, on April 7, 2022.

He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Emogene (Toshio) Umeda and Patty (Tom) West; grandchildren, Lisa Oba and Chris Oba. A private burial service will be held at Inglewood Park Cemetery and attended by immediate family only.

