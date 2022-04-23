February 1, 1924 – March 26, 2022

It is with great sadness to announce that Mary Quon Moy peacefully passed away at her home in Chinatown on March 26, 2022. Mary was born in Los Angeles, on February 1, 1924, to Him Gin Quon and Yu Hai Seto “Mamma Quon,” and was the third of nine children. She is survived by her son, Nelson Moy, Jr. (Kathy); daughters, Clorinda Shepherd and Cindy Fujimoto (Glenn); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; younger brother, Wallace Quon; and sister, Betty Lee. She is predeceased by her husband, Nelson Moy, Sr.; and granddaughter, Nicole Moy.

Mary worked in the family business, Grand Star, and various establishments in Chinatown until she married her late husband, Nelson Lee Moy, Sr., in 1947. She is also the granddaughter and daughter of one of the founding families of New Chinatown when her family was displaced from Old Chinatown to make way for Union Station. In the 1950s Mary and Nelson partnered with her uncle, Lem Quon, for L.A.’s landmark restaurant Formosa before taking sole ownership. While they enjoyed servicing Cantonese food to Hollywood’s movie stars, they sold back the restaurant to Uncle Lem due to Nelson’s illness. Mary nursed her husband back to health and in 1952, they co-founded United Poultry, one of Chinatown’s first live poultry stores, and expanded it until it officially closed its doors in 2003. In 1961, Mary and Nelson bought land and built Moytel, a motel (later converted into an apartment complex), that is still being managed and operated by her daughter, Cindy. And during Mary’s retirement years, she converted her old United Poultry building on Broadway into a foodie haven to the likes of WaxPaper, Katsu Sando and LA Brisket.

The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 29, at First Chinese Baptist Church, 949 Yale St., Los Angeles. Immediately after, mourners may join a procession through Chinatown before the burial at Forest Lawn Glendale. For those unable to attend, a wake will be held on Thursday, April 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Glendale. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that a donation be made to the Friends of the Chinatown Library, 639 N. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.