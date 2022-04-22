WEST COVINA — The 2022 West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Dr., West Covina.

ESGVJCC is partnering with Plaza West Covina to bring you this annual festival, which marks the beginning of spring. The newly emerging blossoms representing hope, beauty, and new life.

Learn more about Japanese culture, indulge in exquisite Japanese and Japanese American flavors, enjoy traditional music and dance performances, shop an array of different vendors, and watch Japanese taiko drums and martial arts performances.

RSVPs are required to attend. For more information, email Grace Phan at gphan@esgvjcc.org, call (626) 960-2566 or go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-cherry-blossom-festival-registration-298853598157