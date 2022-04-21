Janice Misako Ho, 84, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022, in Pasadena, CA. A Hawaii-born Sansei, she was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Edna Fumiko Takata, and her siblings: Clarence, Helen and Carlene. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald; she is survived by daughters, Rona (Tim) Minami of Northridge; and Cheryl (Scott) Leising of Rancho Cucamonga; and granddaughter, Jadery Leising.

Janice remembered the bombing of Pearl Harbor, with a “dud” bomb falling close by at the 7-Up Soda Works factory. Her grandfather, Rinzo Takata, worked for the Oahu Railroad, and their family was relocated from the Oahu Railroad Co. property where they were living, to Palama Settlement, after the start of WWII.

Janice and Ron met through mutual friends in Los Angeles, and married in 1961, raising a family in Eagle Rock. Janice was an RN for 41 years and loved nursing – after graduating from The Queens Hospital, School of Nursing in Honolulu, she worked nights at Good Samaritan Hospital, and at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, also volunteering with the American Red Cross after retiring.

After Ron passed in 2011, she enjoyed playing ukulele and singing, attending church, and keeping in touch with friends and relatives. Janice considered everyone “ohana” and always had a lunch date! We will especially miss her smile, and home cooking.

A memorial service was held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, April 16. A private family burial will be held on Wednesday, April 27.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the condolences, cards and floral tributes.