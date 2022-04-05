A person passes a memorial near the location of a mass shooting in Sacramento on April 4. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement Monday on the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento on early Sunday morning that left six people dead and 12 wounded, four with life-threatening injuries:

“I am absolutely devastated by yet another tragic act of gun violence in our city. My heart is heavy and full of grief at this unimaginable loss of life. Today, there is incomprehensible pain and sadness throughout our community. I am praying for all of Sacramento — for the victims and their families, for those injured, for the survivors, and for our brave, tireless first responders, community violence workers and local law enforcement who remain hard at work in the wake of this senseless violence.

“Sacramento’s strength has always been in our dedication to each other — our resilience comes from our kindness and willingness to extend a helping hand. In the very difficult days ahead, I will continue to work with local and community partners to make sure they have the resources they need in this moment of tremendous sadness.

“While the investigation is ongoing and there is still a lot we do not know yet, it is abundantly clear that gun violence has plagued our city and our nation for far too long. Sacramentans should never have to fear going out in their community. They should feel safe at home, at school, at work and in our city’s public spaces. Yet — we are once again waking up to news of tragedy and loss inflicted by gun violence.

“It is a solemn day in Sacramento. This tragedy touches every one of us. Together, as Sacramentans, we mourn for the lives cut short and share the collective pain, fear, and worry that follow this violent attack on our own community. Gun violence will continue to threaten families and communities if we do not act. It does not have to be this way — we can and must pass common sense gun safety and community violence prevention legislation that will save lives. We must renew our resolve to build a world free from gun violence.”

In memory of the victims, Matsui held a moment of silence at 4:30 p.m. PST on the House floor.

During her speech, Matsui paid respects to the six people who were killed:

Sergio Harris, 38

Melinda Davis, 57

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21

Johntaya Alexander, 21

DeVazia Turner, 29

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32