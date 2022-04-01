(Screenshot from Netflix)

By HIKARU ITO

‘Old Enough’ or ‘Hajimete no Otsukai’ as its known in Japan has released on Netflix with a violence and gore warning. The G-rated show featuring children as young as 2 venturing out on their first errand alone has been popular in Japan since the first episode aired May 31, 2011.



The title ‘Old Enough’ is a change brought on by Netflix as ‘Hajimete no Otsukai’ more accurately translates to ‘My First Errand.’ Some commenters on social media have questioned why the show’s name was so drastically altered, and have shown confusion with the parental warning tags placed on the show.

Episode 8 features a scene where freshly caught fish is prepared for sashimi which may have prompted the warning, but similar warnings of violence and gore are not found on cooking shows produced by Netflix. Netflix has not yet addressed whether this labeling was intentional.

‘Old Enough’ features children between the ages of 2-5 venturing out on their own to complete errands for their parents. The children are expected to communicate with others, navigate streets, and even handle money on their own. Some children are tasked with making purchases from local markets or delivering forgotten parcels to their family members.

The children face a number of challenges on their way to completing their errands, and though some are mature for their years, there are still plenty of tears spilled in each episode.



‘Old Enough’ is available for streaming on Netflix.