SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 1, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We kick off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with California Attorney General Rob Bonta (pictured). The history-making AG talks family, community bonds, and AAPI pride.

The award-winning musical inspired by actor George Takei’s childhood, “Allegiance,” is playing at Palo Alto’s Lucie Stern Theatre until May 8. Ron Munekawa (pictured) joins us to talk about playing two characters in the musical set in World War II.

Plus a performance by James the Juggler.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).