Colleen Hayashi places a floral tribute to soldiers killed in the Korean War at the Japanese American National War Memorial at JACCC Plaza in 2020. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

To Honor Our Fallen Heroes

After two years of pandemic hiatus, three Memorial Day weekend services will be held to honor America and our Japanese American heroes who gave their lives in her defense. We invite you to attend one or more of the following services:

• Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. at the Japanese American National War Memorial Court. Sponsored this year by the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance, Go For Broke National Education Center, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, Japanese American National Museum, Little Tokyo Service Center and Keiro. The Memorial Court is located at the JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

• Sunday, May 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. A “drive-thru” service will be held at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena. Sponsored by 4th District VFW Post 1961.

• Monday May 30, 3 p.m. at Westminster Cemetery, 14801 Beach Blvd, Westminster, sponsored by Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670.

Organizers of the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights, sponsored by Sadao Munemori American Legion Post 321, are planning to resume a live service in 2023.

Look for additional program details to be announced by sponsoring organizations in The Rafu Shimpo.