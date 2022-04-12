Private funeral services for the late Mitsugu Yoshida, 85-year-old, Wakayama, Japan-born, resident of Irvine, who passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022, were held on March 23 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Kodo Tanaka of Jodoshu North America Buddhist Missions officiating.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Chizuko Yoshida; sons, Elmer (Linda) and George (Emi) Yoshida; grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Gavin, Ellie, and Mia; he is also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441