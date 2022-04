Siblings Bobby Umemoto and Cyndi Bartok enjoyed the return of Dodger baseball on Thursday night at the home opener. A crowd of 52,995 was treated to an F-35 flyover and the unfurling of an American flag in the outfield by service members from all six military branches. This year the team is highlighting the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium and the first game back was a win, with the Boys in Blue beating the Cincinnati Reds, 9-3. (Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)