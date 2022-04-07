A private graveside funeral service for Harry Hisanobu Nakano, 73-year-old, Veteran of the U.S. Army, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei, who passed away on March 11, 2022, in Torrance, was held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rimban William Briones from L.A. Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. Family kindly requests no Koden.

He is predeceased by parents, Masato and Toshiye Nakano; and brother, Masao Nakano; survived by his brother, Glen Nakano; aunts, Kazue Kato, Helen Miyata,

Janet Matsumoto and Emiko Okanishi; also survived by many cousins and close friends.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449