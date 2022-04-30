Will’s Worms, a worm farm run by Will Hatanaka and Alyssa Hatanaka, was among the participants in an Earth Day celebration at Faith Marketplace, presented by Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance on April 23. The farm specializes in red wigglers, European nightcrawlers, mixed composting worms, and worms for your garden or raised bed. Visit www.WillsWorms.com for more information. Right: A close-up of wiggly friends courtesy of Will’s Worms.

The event also included a recycle station for such items as cans, plastic bottles, bottle caps, clothing and sneakers; a plant sale; a bake sale; and rice bowls.

Fesival photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo