With gymnasiums reopening after the worst of the pandemic, the Orange Coast Sports Association is offering incentives to teams inter­ested in getting back onto the court.

OCSA will waive the regular entry fee of $320 for teams for its co-ed summer season, scheduled to begin June 12.

Games will be played Sunday evenings at Cypress College. Partici­pants must be post-high school, with a minimum of two female players in the game for each team. Contests will consist of two 20-minute halves.

Game fees will be $28 per game for each team, which covers one referee and one scorekeeper.

As basketball activity has been light at gyms, OCSA hopes to bring social interaction back to the courts.

For information, email info@ ocsabasketball.org or visit www.OCSAbasketball.org.