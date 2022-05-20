Steve Aoki will help promote the new “One Piece” feature. (Anime Expo)

In celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of “One Piece Film Red,” Toei Animation will present a one-night-only event for fans at Anime Expo 2022, on Saturday, July 2, at The Novo at L.A. Live.

Anime Expo badge-holders will ­have exclusive access to tickets to this private DJ performance by two-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki.

“One Piece Film Red” is the latest animated feature in the popular Japa­nese “One Piece” series based on the manga of the same name. The film is set for release on Aug. 6.

Anime Expo badge-holders will also be among the first to have access to collaboration merchandise from Aoki’s Dim Mak brand, including Aoki-designed hoodies, tees, acces­sories, and skate decks all featuring original artwork from “One Piece’s” iconic Wano Arc. Fans can purchase “Dim Mak x One Piece” merchandise during the convention.

Tickets are extremely limited and range in price from $30 to $90. This is a 21+ age-restricted event, and attendees must have a valid government-issued photo ID showing date of birth in addition to valid Anime Expo badges or credentials.

Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results prior to attending Anime Expo 2022. These guidelines are subject to applicable laws and public health guidance.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required indoors (ex­cept in designated cafeteria/eating areas) and optional outdoors.

Doors open 60 minutes before the start of the event. Entry (check-in) remains open until 12 a.m. Once doors close, no refunds for late ar­rival or missed show.

Costume weapons, props, or large accessories are not permitted for entry. These items may be chacked at coat check at the Novo to retrieve after the event.

Oversized or bulky costumes and large extensions/accessories are not permitted for entry. Your costume, while seated, must fit in a standard-sized arena chair and may not extend from your body more than six inches in any direction.

Costumes that impede vision/ mobility or require a handler are not permitted for entry.

For more information or tickets, email Events@anime-expo.org.

The largest U.S. celebration of all things animation and manga, Anime Expo is held annually in Los Angeles, organized by the nonprofit Society for the Promotion of Japa­nese Animation. The convention is traditionally held annually on the first weekend of July, spanning the course of four days usually at the L.A. Convention Center.

The gathering is a hub for cosplay, gaming, trading, artist showcases and concerts by popular and upcoming music acts.

“One Piece” follows the adven­tures of young Monkey D. Luffy, whose body developed rubber-like properties after eating a devil fruit. With his crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy goes in search of search of a late pirate’s treasure, known as the “One Piece,” in order to become the next King of the Pirates.