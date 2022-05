SoCal native Brooke Ishibashi is clearly enjoying her current run on Broadway, in the New York City Center Encores! production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” set to run through May 15. Ishibashi (as Florinda, one of Cinderella’s step-sisters) joins stars Neil Patrick Harris (The Baker) and Sara Bareilles (Baker’s Wife) in a cast that also features Ann Harada (Jack’s Mother) and Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White, Jack’s cow). (Courtesy Brooke Ishibashi/Facebook)