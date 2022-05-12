Actor James Hong poses after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for him on Tuesday in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By ELLEN ENDO, Rafu Shimpo

Character actor James Hong received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, but the trek toward Hollywood Boulevard began with a promise from a fellow actor.

Since the mid-1950s, Hong has appeared in almost 700 movies and television shows, and at age 93 is appearing in a new theatrical release, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and has three new film projects coming up.

While Hong had long thought it would be nice to be recognized on the Walk of Fame, it was producer/actor Daniel Dae Kim (“The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” “New Amsterdam”), who in August 2020 took action. Kim set out to raise the $50,000 fee required by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and set up a GoFundMe campaign. Within four days, the campaign had amassed $55,307 from 1,700 donors, with most of the contributions ranging from $7 to $50.

Actor James Hong, right, jokes around as actress Jamie Lee Curtis speaks while he was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Tuesday in Hollywood. The two actors star in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Since 1960, when the Walk of Fame was established, over 2,700 stars have been imbedded in the sidewalk, yet only 19 have been designated for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to date. The Hollywood Chamber has stepped up efforts to rectify the disparity by honoring three other AAPIs in the entertainment industry this year in addition to Hong — Ming-Na Wen, Jason Momoa, and Apl.de.ap (of the musical group Black-Eyed Peas).

Hong’s star is located at 6931 Hollywood Blvd., near the TCL Chinese Theater.

“(He) started at the bottom and worked his way up the ladder one rung at a time,” Kim said, noting that along the way, Hong has worked with A-list actors, from Keanu Reeves to Dustin Hoffman. “Today he takes his rightful place among them.”

He commended Hong for his body of work, the quality of his work, and his strength of character.

Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell was also on hand to present Hong with a city proclamation.

As friends and family gathered for the unveiling of the star, actor Jamie Lee Curtis gave voice to the moment: “It’s about f—ing time!”

Actor James Hong, center, poses with Daniel Dae Kim, left, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, and lion dancers as Hong was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on Tuesday in the Hollywood. Kim led the campaign to honor Hong. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A Career Spanning Decades

From 1954 to 2022, James Hong has been one of the most prolific Asian American actors with 452 television and film acting credits, according to the Internet Movie Database. The following is only a partial list.

Movies

James Hong as the sorcerer Lo Pan in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic “Big Trouble in Little China.”

TV Shows

