Minyo singer Marisa Kosugi performs traditional folk songs with Matsutoyo Kai.



Sunny weather and plenty of smiles were the order of the day on April 23 for the 2022 West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center.

Hundreds turned out at Plaza West Covina for a full afternoon of attractions, including traditional music and dance performances, craft booths, professional services, taiko drumming and martial arts demonstrations, and of course, plenty of tasty treats.

ESGVJCC partnered with Plaza West Covina to bring the annual festival, which marks the beginning of spring. The newly emerging blossoms represents hope, beauty, and new life.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo

Artist Lyrica Reed shows off knitted characters she created at her art station.

Above and below: Eibu Kan Goju Ryu Karate-do demonstrated their impressive skills.



Shave ice was unmistakably popular on this warm day.

Ten-year-old Austin spins the wheel at the ESGVJCC booth, hoping to score some candy. He came away with a large case of tofu.

Manga-style art was popular at several craft booths.

Above and below: Delightful Hawaiian music and dance was presented by Halau Hula a Kawika laua ‘o Leinani.

Hung Ho digs into a skewer of fresh grilled squid.