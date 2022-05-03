Sunny weather and plenty of smiles were the order of the day on April 23 for the 2022 West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center.
Hundreds turned out at Plaza West Covina for a full afternoon of attractions, including traditional music and dance performances, craft booths, professional services, taiko drumming and martial arts demonstrations, and of course, plenty of tasty treats.
ESGVJCC partnered with Plaza West Covina to bring the annual festival, which marks the beginning of spring. The newly emerging blossoms represents hope, beauty, and new life.