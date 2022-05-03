The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League will host a free virtual program of Heart Mountain short films on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m.

This program showcases six films from novice filmmakers created at Heart Mountain’s Digital Storytelling Workshops, hosted by David Ono and Jeff MacIntyre, producers of the Emmy Award-winning documentary “The Legacy of Heart Mountain.” From camp artifacts to profound memories of an era of discrimination and prejudice, the films highlight the importance of keeping these stories alive.



The program moderator is MacIntyre, an Emmy-winning producer, cameraman and editor known for documentaries and his work with ABC News. A panel discussion, featuring a couple of the filmmakers, will follow the films. Plus, there will be an exciting opportunity to preserve your family’s story.



The films, which are 3 to 4 minutes long, are:

“I Would Like to Know” by Paiton Gleeson

“On My Shoulders” by Shirley Higuchi

“The Upside-Down Mountain” by Darrell Kunitomi

“Swing for the Fences” by Julianne Abe

“Unravel” by Wendell Kishaba

“Knock Knock” by Grace Morizawa



For a Zoom link to the program, email greaterlajacl@gmail.com.