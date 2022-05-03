A coalition of AAPI organizations presented a forum for Los Angeles mayoral candidates last Saturday at Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo. From left: Rep. Karen Bass, former speaker of the State Assembly; Councilmember Joe Buscaino of the 15th District, former LAPD officer; City Attorney Mike Feuer, former state assemblyman; Councilmember Kevin de Leon of District 14, former president pro tempore of the State Senate; and community activist/organizer Gina Viola. A total of 12 candidates have qualified for the June 7 primary; the top two finishers are expected to face off in the November general election. The winner will succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is termed out. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)