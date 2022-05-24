To celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the Go For Broke Monument, Go For Broke National Education Center is once again hosting “Honor a Veteran,” a special photo tribute and family dedications campaign in memory of those who valiantly served their country.

Donate to our campaign and submit a photo and brief reflection of your veteran (we also welcome any branch of service or era beyond World War II) by Friday, May 27.

Final tributes will be shared on social media, at goforbroke.org, and in the pre-show of the Go For Broke Monument Anniversary Virtual Tribute on Saturday, June 4. The pre-show begins at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time, and the program begins at 2 p.m. PT on our Facebook, YouTube and http://goforbroke.org.

• $50: Honoree’s photo and name will be featured in Monument Anniversary Pre-show and GFBNEC website (event pages).

• $100: Honoree’s photo and story will be featured in all of the above, plus Facebook and Instagram posts.

All photos along with the honoree’s name and a brief reflection must be submitted to takeaction@goforbroke.org by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

For questions, contact the development department at (310) 328-0907 or development@goforbroke.org.

Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit.

Thank you for your support, which will ensure that the meaning and relevance of the Japanese American World War II soldiers remains an important story for all Americans and for generations to come.